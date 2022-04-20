Report: Hunger kills hundreds of kids in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — At least 1,900 children under 5 have died from malnutrition in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region in the past year, according to a study conducted by regional health officials and seen by the Associated Press. The deaths were recorded at health facilities across Tigray between June and April 1. Western Tigray, which is under the control of forces from the neighboring Amhara region, was not included in the survey. A doctor involved in the study said the true number of child deaths from malnutrition is likely higher than 1,900 as most families are unable to bring their children to health centers because of transportation challenges.