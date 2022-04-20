Muslim properties razed in New Delhi after communal violence

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities riding bulldozers have razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India’s Supreme Court halted the demolitions. The actions Wednesday came days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested. For nearly an hour after the Supreme Court order, officials continued to demolish structures, including the outer entrance and stairs leading into a mosque, before retreating. Shop owners weeded through the rubble of their shops afterward to collect their belongings. Officials say their demolition drive targets illegal buildings and not any particular community. But Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen lately, and critics see the demolitions as the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims under India’s Hindu-nationalist government.