Solomon Islands leader defends new security pact with China

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The Solomon Islands prime minister has confirmed that his government has signed a new security agreement with China, but told lawmakers it would not undermine the peace and harmony of the region, as has been feared by the opposition and countries including the United States and Australia. The security pact allows China to send police and military personnel to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order,” while also opening the door for Chinese warships to stop in port there for “logistical replenishment” _ giving rise to worries of a possible Chinese naval base on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand.