Thousands of Serbs protest international moves in Bosnia

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of Bosnian Serbs have rallied to protest recent decisions of the top international official in the ethnically divided Balkan country. The Serbs are angry that the U.N.’s high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina suspended a Bosnian Serb law on the ownership of public property. The U.N. envoy said only central Bosnian institutions can regulate property issues. The country’s top Bosnian Serb politician rejected the envoy’s action and said Wednesday’s protest was “ä clear message.” The suspendeed law was seen as part of a Bosnian Serb bid to separate from the rest of the country. The Office of the High Representative was created to oversee reconciliation efforts after Bosnia’s devastating 1992-1995 war.