U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistani leaders

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has met with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan. A government statement says Omar met with President Arif Alvi at his office. Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, met with Khan earlier at his residence in the capital Islamabad. Alvi said Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with Washington and hoped that the “constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region.” Relations deteriorated last month when Khan claimed the U.S. conspired to oust his government.