‘We found nothing:’ Thousands of IS victims still missing

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of people taken captive by the Islamic State group remain missing years after the extremists’ territorial defeat. Accountability for their captors remains elusive. Families of the missing feel abandoned by a world that has largely moved on, while they struggle to uncover the fate of their loved ones. Amer Matar’s brother, who disappeared in 2013 in Syria, is one of the missing. While trying to uncover his brother’s fate, Matar has dedicated his life to documenting crimes committed by IS in his country.