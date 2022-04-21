Authors Guild’s Banned Books Club highlights censored works

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Authors Guild is launching a Banned Books Club, the latest initiative from the literary world in response to the nationwide wave of censorship and restrictions over the past year. Through a partnership with the book club app Fable, the Authors Guild will each month for the next year highlight a fiction or nonfiction work that has been pulled from a classroom or school library and facilitate a discussion with the author. The first selection for the online club is David Levithan’s young adult novel “Two Boys Kissing.” Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger says the goal “is to give both students and adults the chance to read and learn more about the books” and engage with the authors.