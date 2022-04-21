European leaders back Macron as French campaign nears end

PARIS (AP) — Just days before France’s crucial presidential runoff vote, the center-left leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal are urging French voters to choose centrist President Emmanuel Macron over far-right nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. In a sign of the wide international influence the result of Sunday’s vote in France will have, imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has also stepped into the debate. He is urging voters to back Macron and alleging that the far-right Le Pen is too closely linked to Russia. Le Pen has faced scrutiny before over a 9 million euro ($9.7 million) loan that her party received in 2014 from the First Czech-Russian Bank and her visit in 2017 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.