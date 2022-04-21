Florida woman gets prison time for failed hitman scheme

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 51-year-old Tampa woman has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill her ex-boyfriend’s wife. The federal judge also ordered DeAnna Marie Stinson to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $12,000 in restitution. He said it was difficult to determine the right sentence for the highly educated churchgoing businesswoman also described as “calculating” and “brazen.” Court records show she paid $12,000 in bitcoin for the killing. She was arrested in September and pleaded guilty in January to a murder-for-hire charge.