New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market open for business

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s recreational marijuana marketplace is open for business. Recreational sales of cannabis for adults 21 and older are scheduled to start Thursday, with the first alternative treatment centers opening at 6 a.m. in part of the state. The start of the market comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven centers that had already offered medical cannabis. New Jersey is among 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, with legalized recreational marijuana markets. New Jersey is first among its closest neighbors to begin recreational sales.