Prep school official charged with dealing child pornography

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An administrator at a Delaware prep school whose graduates include U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and television personality Dr. Oz has been charged with dealing child pornography. Fifty-three-year old William R. Ushler was arrested Tuesday, the same day authorities executed search warrants at his Wilmington home and at Tower Hill School. Ushler is charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography. He’s currently in custody with cash bail set at $250,000. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ushler has a lawyer. Tower Hill officials say he’s been fired from his job as director of upper school admissions and barred from campus.