S. Korea’s top court overturns convictions of gay soldiers

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Supreme Court has thrown out a military court ruling that convicted two gay soldiers for having sex outside their military facilities, saying it stretched the reading of the country’s widely criticized military sodomy law. The court’s decision on Thursday to send the case back to the High Court for Armed Forces was welcomed by human rights advocates, who had long protested the country’s 1962 Military Criminal Act’s Article 92-6, which prohibits same-sex conduct among soldiers in the country’s predominantly male military. South Korea’s military has long been criticized over how it treats sexual minorities among its service members.