Teen in Oxford High school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students. Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe says the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this case forward.” Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is accused of shooting fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. A prosecutor disclosed that the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry has completed a report about the teen’s mental health status at the time of the shooting and whether he could be held criminally responsible. She didn’t disclose the conclusion. Defense lawyers indicated in January that they would pursue an insanity defense.