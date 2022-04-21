Tensions over race, religion in France’s presidential race

By ARNO PEDRAM

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential campaign has been difficult for voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. Experts say the campaign has been unusually dominated by racist discourse and proposals targeting immigration and Islam. Surveys suggest voters of color are particularly disillusioned. Such surveys are rare in France because of its doctrine of colorblindness which sees all citizens as universally French and frowns on race statistics as reminiscent of the Nazi era.