United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England. Maguire lives at the property with his fiancée Fern Hawkins and their two children. Police say as a precautionary measure an explosives dog was involved in the search of the gardens and surrounding area. Increasingly volatile language has been aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday. The defender’s management team said in a statement that “the safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.”