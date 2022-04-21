Skip to Content
Winfrey picks Viola Davis memoir for her book club

By HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — Viola Davis’ latest honor is not for her acting, but for her writing. The Oscar winner’s upcoming memoir, “Finding Me,” is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick. “Finding Me,” which comes out next Tuesday, traces Davis’ journey from what she has calls a crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to acclaim for her work on stage and screen. Her many prizes include a Tony for the 2010 Broadway production of August Wilson’s “Fences.” She won an Academy Award for the film adaptation of “Fences” that came out in 2016.

