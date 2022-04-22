Agency proposes more land options for Alaska Native veterans

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has proposed an expansion of lands available for selection by Alaska Native Vietnam War-era veterans who are entitled to allotments. Tom Heinlein, the acting state director for the land agency in Alaska, has recommended opening about 27 million acres of land for allotment selections by eligible veterans. About 1.2 million acres are currently available. Concerns had been raised that some of the currently available lands were difficult to access or outside veterans’ cultural homelands. Heinlein says it will be up to the Interior Secretary to sign and issue an opening order for the selections. He called the matter a high priority for her.