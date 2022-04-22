Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is turning down most of the $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was set to receive. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the state be allowed to instead use 39% of the funds, or about $60 million, for “housing stability” programs offered by nonprofit groups. Hutchinson cited the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. He said existing rental assistance programs could help instead. Hutchinson’s move follows a similar decision by Nebraska to decline the latest round of rental assistance.