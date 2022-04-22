Connecticut woman, daughter sentenced in U.S. Capitol breach

By DAVE COLLINS

HARTFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection has been sentenced to five weekends in jail, 60 days of home confinement and a $2,500 fine, while her daughter will serve 90 days of home confinement. Jean Lavin and her 20-year-old daughter, Carla Krzywicki, were sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Washington. Both pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The Canterbury, Connecticut, residents also will serve three years of probation and pay restitution of $500 to help pay for damage done to the Capitol during the riot.