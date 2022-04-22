FAA says it failed to tell Capitol Police about plane flight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is acknowledging that it failed to warn Capitol Police about a parachute jump at a nearby baseball stadium this week. The misstep led congressional staffers in the heavily restricted air space to flee the Capitol. The FAA said Friday it regretted the incident. The agency says it’s taking immediate steps to coordinate with other agencies to avoid similar confusion regarding future aviation events in the Washington area. The Capitol was evacuated when police were alarmed by a small plane circling overhead. It turned out that the plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights to a parachute jump into Nationals Park for Military Appreciation Night.