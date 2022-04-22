Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. Kenyatta said “Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country.” Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013. His distinguished political career was tarnished when he won a second presidential term that was followed by deadly post-election violence.