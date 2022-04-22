French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential contenders raced on the last day of campaigning Friday to drive home why their particular political brand is the right choice for voters. President Emmanuel Macron, the centrist incumbent, has campaigned on a message of unity. On Friday, he laid into the nationalist rival he is set to face in a Sunday runoff. He acknowledged that far-right leader Marine Le Pen “has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do.” Le Pen, meanwhile, challenged criticism that her policies do not hold up to scrutiny. The two candidates must make their final pitches to the French electorate before campaining is legally required to end at midnight.