Kris Jenner says Blac Chyna tried to murder her son in 2016

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Jenner became emotional Friday while recalling a volatile 2016 argument she heard about between her son Rob Kardashian and his then-girlfriend Blac Chyna that traumatized him. Jenner testified from the witness stand in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday that she believed Chyna attempted to murder her son. At the time, she said she was told that Chyna pointed a gun at Kardashian’s head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated. Jenner testified for a second straight day in Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian family, alleging they conspired to have her reality show “Rob & Chyna” canceled.