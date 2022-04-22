Le Pen’s far-right vision: Retooling France at home, abroad

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Marine Le Pen’s vision for France if the far-right leader wins Sunday’s runoff presidential election would include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, schoolchildren in uniforms and laws passed by referedum. Polls portray the centrist incumbent, President Emmanuel Macron, as the front-runner, but the race is tight and a Le Pen win is possible. Such an outcome could rock France’s system of governance, jolt the dynamics of the European Union and unnerve NATO allies in Washington and beyond. Le Pen says she would retool the country’s political system and the French Constitution to accommodate her populist agenda and put all things French ahead of the EU.