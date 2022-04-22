Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence that day. That’s according to transcripts released Friday night. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows ahead of the riot but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. A lawyer for Meadows did not immediately return an email seeking comment.