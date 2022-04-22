Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son’s school

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida woman threatened to blow up her son’s school if it didn’t give him more food. The 41-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, two months after making the threat. Police say she called Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 and left the threat on a voicemail. School staff listened to the message the next morning and called police, who evacuated the school. No explosives were found. The woman didn’t leave her name but the school’s caller ID captured her phone number. A resource officer told investigators the woman’s son argued with a cafeteria worked on Feb. 3 after asking for more food.