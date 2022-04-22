Police say at least 2 shot in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least two people have been injured in a shooting in northwest Washington, D.C., and dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene as they search for a suspect. The Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened Friday on Connecticut Avenue in the Van Ness neighborhood of the nation’s capital. The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.