Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland

By DAVID KEYTON and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Ukrainian officials reported Friday that Moscow shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia reported that one serviceman was killed and 27 others were left missing after the fire on board the warship Moskva, which sank a week ago following what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack. The Russian military previously reported everyone aboard had been rescued. In other developments, new satellite images showed a second possible mass grave site in a town near Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up in a steel plant.