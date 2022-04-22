To save a life: Refugees make protective vests for Ukraine

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine’s volunteer defenders. The Prague-based company agreed to join a project to supply protection gear similar to bulletproof vests to Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces. So far it’s been a race against the clock, with the company getting new machines, new material and new workers. One Ukrainian refugee says “it’s a way for me to help my country.”