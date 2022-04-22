Ukraine security chief: Main battles taking place in Donbas

By INNA VARENYTSIA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s security chief says the main battles in Ukraine are taking place in the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east, with Russians deploying more and more troops every day. Oleksiy Danilov is secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. He told The Associated Press on Friday that over 100,000 soldiers are fighting for Russia in Ukraine, including mercenaries from Syria and Libya. He says more troops keep coming in. In Danilov’s words: “We have a difficult situation, but our army is defending our state.”