UN chief to meet with Putin to press for peace in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week to make an urgent, face-to-face plea for peace in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Friday that Guterres is due to meet Tuesday with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and that Putin will also host the U.N. chief. U.N. spokesperson Eri Kaneko says discussions about a similar Guterres visit to Ukraine are under way. Guterres asked Tuesday to meet with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their respective capitals. Kaneko says the U.N. chief wants to discuss steps that can be taken immediately to stop the fighting and help civilians get to safety.