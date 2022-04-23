Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and CAROLE FELDMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets Friday afternoon in the nation’s capital, leading to lockdowns at several schools. The injured are expected to recover and the suspect was found dead hours later. Police haven’t released the suspect’s name. Authorities had said they were seeking a 23-year-old Virginia man as a person of interest and that the man had been “linked to social media postings” that emerged as part of the investigation. Separately on Friday, emergency medical crews were called to the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. after a man set himself on fire outside the building. Police said Saturday that the man, Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, had died.