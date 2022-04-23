Pope appoints key posts, including nun in development office

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy. He named new deputies for the Holy See’s doctrine office and confirmed the highest-ranked woman in the Vatican as the No. 2 in the development office. The appointments Saturday are some of the first since Francis last month issued his long-awaited overhaul of the Vatican Curia, or bureaucracy. The Curia acts as the central government for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church. Francis promoted Irish Monsignor John Kennedy to head the discipline section of the newly named Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which handles clergy sexual abuse cases.