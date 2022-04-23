Russian mercenaries are Putin’s ‘coercive tool’ in Africa

By CARLEY PETESCH and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Russia has engaged in under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen countries in Africa in the last five years using a shadowy mercenary force analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. The analysts say the Wagner Group of mercenaries is also key to Putin’s ambitions to re-impose Russian influence on a global scale. Wagner fighters are part of the current Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and have previously been active in conflicts in Syria and Libya. It’s less well-known that they have gained substantial influence for Russia in sub-Saharan Africa, where experts say the Kremlin uses them to undermine democracy and turn countries toward Russia.