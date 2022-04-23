South Africa’s Durban still recovering from deadly floods

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Grief-stricken South Africans are still searching for family members swept away by last week’s floods in which 435 people died and more than 40,000 were made homeless in the coastal city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. The South African army has deployed 10,000 troops to help find those missing, rebuild roads, bridges and utilities, and distribute emergency aid to families made destitute by the deluge. The government has allocated $67 million in relief aid for affected families. Families grimly persist in searches to find the bodies of their loved ones. Schools, churches and community halls have become shelters for thousands of displaced families and most of those centers lack electricity or clean water.