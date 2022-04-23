Steel plant under siege; Zelenskyy prepares for US officials

By DAVID KEYTON and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces have tried to storm a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The White House has declined to comment on the visit. Ukrainian officials report that cruise missiles hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing eight people. And the Ukrainian military says it destroyed a Russian command post in the southern city of Kherson, killing two generals and seriously wounding another.