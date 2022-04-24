12 migrants die, 10 missing off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian maritime officials say at least 12 Africans trying to reach Europe by boat have died and 10 others are missing after four migrant boats sank after setting out across the Mediterranean. The Tunisian navy says it rescued 98 people out of 120 believed to be on the boats. The region is the jumping-off point for many such migration attempts. The boats had been en route to Italy. Despite rough weather, migration attempts have multiplied lately from both the Tunisian and Libyan coasts, many of which end in tragedy due to the dilapidation of the often-overloaded smuggling boats.