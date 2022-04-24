Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known in Arkansas as a soft-spoken figure, but his reelection message seems to be taking a combative tone. One Boozman TV ads features a sheriff saying that Boozman will fight liberals over gun rights. In another, fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas praises Boozman as a conservative fighter. The sharper tone highlights Boozman’s effort to appeal to voters who are mad that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Boozman faces at least two challengers in Arkansas’ primary next month who are questioning his conservative credentials. He says the ads aren’t inconsistent with his low-key style and that he’s just focusing on concerns he’s hearing from voters.