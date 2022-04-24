Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding

By ADRIAN SAINZ and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Four months after a tornado upended their lives, Kentuckians are arduously reconstructing their pre-storm existence. A vast network of municipal workers, contractors, churches, charities and volunteers is helping communities like Dawson Springs, Mayfield and Bowling Green move toward recovery. Dawson Springs resident Chris Bullock’s house where she and her family lived for 26 years was destroyed. Now a disaster-response charity is building a new house on her family’s property. The 54-year-old registered nurse hopes to rekindle the Sunday gatherings her family enjoyed for years. She said they considered moving away but “it just didn’t feel right to be anywhere else.”