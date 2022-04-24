Korean American female pastors push back against patriarchy

DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

In Korean American culture, which is influenced by Confucianism, women are expected to play subordinate roles. Women are seldom hired as pastors in Korean immigrant churches. It’s rarer to see a Korean American woman in the pulpit in these congregations. Citing lack of acceptance, many female pastors have moved on to mainline and multiethnic churches. Some female pastors of Korean descent have seen success. They have preached in immigrant churches and assumed leadership roles in seminaries. But they say progress is difficult unless leadership is conferred on women intentionally and more male pastors get on board.