Lebanese army recovers 8 bodies from capsized migrant boat

BEIRUT (AP) — State media is reporting that he Lebanese army has recovered the bodies of eight migrants whose boat carrying at least 56 people capsized the night before, raising the death toll to nine. The National News Agency said the eight bodies were found near a small island off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli. The Lebanese army announced earlier that 47 people were rescued and the body of a young girl was recovered. It said high waves submerged the boat, which was carrying more people than it could hold. The army said several of the rescued were treated on the spot while others were taken to nearby hospitals.