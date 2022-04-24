Modi visits Indian-controlled Kashmir amid tight security

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. Modi arrived Sunday amid massive security and is scheduled to speak in a public event and review development work. Government forces fanned out across Kashmir to thwart any violence. On Friday, two suspected militants and a paramilitary officer were killed in a gunfight. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Police said the slain militants were a “suicide squad from Pakistan” likely sent to sabotage Modi’s visit. They offered no evidence to back up the claim.