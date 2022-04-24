Tennessee county gets permission to remove Confederate flag

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Two years after voting to remove the Confederate flag from its seal, a Tennessee county finally has the go-ahead to do so. The Williamson County Commission voted in 2020 to request permission from the Tennessee Historical Commission to change its 1960s-era seal. The county had to go through the Historical Commission because the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act limits the removal or changing of historical memorials. The Tennessean reports that on Friday, the county changed tactics, asking the Historical Commission to declare that the law does not apply to the seal. The commission unanimously accepted the county’s argument.