WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States. The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries. The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO did not say in which country the death occurred. The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened. Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds but further research is ongoing.