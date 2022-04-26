Judge ponders crisis in NYC jail system, 2nd-largest in US

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York City’s jails has told a federal judge that he plans to begin implementing meaningful changes within days to the troubled Rikers Island jail complex. Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina made the comments at a court hearing Tuesday. He was ordered to appear by Judge Laura Taylor Swain after federal prosecutors said the appointment of a receiver might be necessary to take control of the jails from the city and make reforms. The city has insisted that years of reform failures could be overcome without the court taking control.