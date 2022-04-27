4 Republicans to meet for prime-time governor’s race debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Leading candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open governor’s office will meet for their first statewide live-televised prime-time debate as they seek an edge in a nine-person field. The candidates are former Congressman Lou Barletta, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, lawyer Bill McSwain and plumbing and HVAC firm owner Dave White. They are to appear Monday at 8 p.m. in the studio of WHTM-TV in Harrisburg for the one-hour debate. The four met the polling threshold set by the station’s parent company. Democrat Josh Shapiro doesn’t face a challenger for the party’s nomination. The primary election is May 17. The debate is to be televised in Pennsylvania’s six media markets.