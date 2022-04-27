All school classes in Montenegro canceled over bomb threats

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Authorities in Montenegro have canceled classes at all schools in the Balkan country due to widespread bomb threats. According to the Montenegro Education Ministry, 41 schools received messages saying that explosive devices were planted in their buildings. State broadcaster RTCG said the threatening messages were sent early Wednesday to the email addresses of schools throughout the country. Dozens of officers were sent to schools to check for potential explosives. There haven’t been reports of any found. Montenegro’s president described the school threats as an alleged attempt to destabilize Montenegro before a new, pro-Western government is put to a vote and ahead of the summer tourism season. Tiny Montenegro defied Russia in 2017 to join NATO.