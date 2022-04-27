Authorities make arrest in 1988 killing of 11-year-old girl

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard. The Essex district attorney said Wednesday that 74-year-old Marvin C. McClendon Jr. faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire. He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday. He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined. It is unclear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.