Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel next month to South Korea and Japan to consult with allies on growing threats from China and North Korea. It will be his first trip to Asia since taking office last year. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the May 20-24 trip Wednesday. Both allies host significant U.S. military contingents. North Korea has escalated its nuclear missile testing and China has grown more assertive in the region. Biden will meet separately with newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.