Canadian census shows snapshot of transgender population

TORONTO (AP) — Changing a question on last year’s census has resulted in a snapshot of Canada’s transgender population, with data released Wednesday showing 0.33 per cent of the country’s 38.3 million people identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. For the first time, Statistics Canada differentiated between “sex at birth″ and “gender″ in the census. While the agency and advocates agree the new numbers likely underestimate the true size of the population, they say the data will offer crucial insight into a marginalized community. The data collected during last year’s national household survey shows about 100,815 people are transgender or non-binary.